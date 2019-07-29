Buckhead Capital Management Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Last Week Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Coverage

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 3,137 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 77,388 shares with $10.82 million value, up from 74,251 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $351.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

Among 7 analysts covering Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Marks Spencer Group PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Sell” on Monday, February 4. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 280 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Sector Performer”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11 to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. See Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) latest ratings:

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 7,636 shares to 16,309 valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 30,400 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company has market cap of 4.15 billion GBP. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. It has a 101.22 P/E ratio. The firm operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

The stock increased 1.46% or GBX 3.06 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 212.56. About 2.36 million shares traded. Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.