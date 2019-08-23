Buckhead Capital Management Increased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $807,192; United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holder Advent International Boosted Holding by $4.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $127.43. About 366,676 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 48,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 40,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,008 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated has 0.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,237 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated stated it has 28,414 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Westover Advisors Limited has invested 2.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Inv Il holds 158,918 shares. 585,920 were reported by Fiera Cap Corporation. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 65,098 shares. Private Asset Incorporated invested in 166,363 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.34% or 5,587 shares in its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt holds 22,863 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. 1,078 were reported by Sageworth Tru. Greatmark Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 2,010 shares. Of Vermont reported 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustmark State Bank Department stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 53,599 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares to 16,309 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.