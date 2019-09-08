Buckhead Capital Management Holds Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 46,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 587,568 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 118,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5,615 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 124,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Put) by 82,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.