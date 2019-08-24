Buckhead Capital Management Holds Stake in Newell Brands (NWL); As Realty Income (O) Stock Declined, Shareholder Tarbox Group Has Cut Its Holding by $420,334

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 186.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 236,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 363,262 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 126,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco owns 4,066 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kcm Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.96% or 201,446 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited invested in 42,481 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Telos Cap Mgmt holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 50,144 shares. Connors Investor holds 5,438 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.07% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 15,622 shares. Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 4,447 were accumulated by Counselors Inc. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 65,560 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc has 90,815 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Donaldson Cap Management Limited stated it has 3,911 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).