Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Watsco (WSO) Position by $342,626; Hartford Investment Management Co Decreased Cme Group Class A (CME) Holding by $2.74 Million; Valuation Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 25,293 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 23,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.29. About 82,804 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 14,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 39,758 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, down from 53,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $214.12. About 594,759 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.64 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

