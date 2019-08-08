Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Position; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Upped as Stock Value Rose

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 12.69M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 58,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet’s Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 600,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 1.39M were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 20,556 were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Paloma Mgmt reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 1,942 shares in its portfolio. Credit Cap Limited Com reported 247,000 shares stake. 223,779 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Paradigm Asset Ltd owns 42,780 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 264,381 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 3.51% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 872 are owned by Ftb Advsr. Btc Capital Mngmt Inc reported 177,715 shares stake. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 155,690 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,370 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).