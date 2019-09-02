Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Novartis A G (NVS) Stake by $1.01 Million; Parnassus Investments Has Upped Its Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stake by $22.36 Million as Valuation Declined

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 124,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3.08 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.27 million, up from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.54M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE; 04/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval to Novartis Pharmaceuticals; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS TREATMENT BENEFITS TO HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE (HRQL) WERE SEEN WITHIN EIGHT MONTHS AND PERSISTED AT THREE-YEAR FOLLOW UP PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 17/04/2018 – REG-Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto(R); 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS PROCEEDS TO BE USED ACCORDING TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES, INCLUDINGBOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies Still Run by Families – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Keep Your Eye on These 4 Healthcare Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nvidia earnings: The bar for data-center sales may not be low enough – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Factors Led To A 35% Decline In Nvidia’s Stock Price Over The Last 12 Months? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 16.4% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,083 were reported by North Star Investment Mgmt Corp. Farmers Bancshares holds 0.04% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,175 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 5,846 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 399,272 shares. Northeast Inv has invested 0.58% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Logan Cap Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,783 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 1,515 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). West Oak Cap Limited Com stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 555,104 shares to 20.93 million shares, valued at $272.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 391,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).