Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $2.87 Million; Stock Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose While Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Holding by $33.82 Million

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1991.2. About 1.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 119.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,542 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 7,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $10.85 during the last trading session, reaching $368.65. About 1.45 million shares traded or 17.55% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million. $229,533 worth of stock was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

