Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $478,478; Tompkins Financial Has Increased Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding by $948,288

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 89,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, up from 84,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32 million shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q REV. 1.25B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet on gene therapies; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Will Be an Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Novartis; 17/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out Amid Furor Over Payments to Michael Cohen; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN THIS STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OTHER TRIALS OF OFATUMUMAB AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – RESULTS FROM PHASE lll STUDY OF ARZERRA(®) (OFATUMUMAB) PLUS BENDAMUSTINE DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – Novartis: FDA Expedites Review of Promacta for First-Line Severe Aplastic Anemia; 07/03/2018 – Novartis expands alliance with Science 37 to advance virtual clinical trials program; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 8,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,983 shares to 6,046 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 3.95% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 491,409 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 44,057 shares or 4.67% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,639 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 6,175 shares stake. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 1.52% or 277,583 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co has invested 1.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 13,427 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 7,066 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Co holds 32,626 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.15% or 31,470 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 615 shares. Associated Banc holds 59,302 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,530 shares to 34,415 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,732 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).