Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Has 0.7 Sentiment

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 13.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 4,415 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 36,992 shares with $9.24M value, up from 32,577 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $64.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $235.99. About 521,150 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc (MUE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.70, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 20 cut down and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.94 million shares, down from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 5 New Position: 9.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. for 235,099 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 37,633 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.19% invested in the company for 481,435 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 303,313 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $288.27 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 76.65 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 1,111 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 323 shares. Blackrock invested in 19.21M shares. Kj Harrison And Prns invested in 13,800 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 79,898 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 4,248 shares stake. Motco has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 196,093 shares. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 9,850 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 27 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 390,232 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 5,585 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Llp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research.