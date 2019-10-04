Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped By $314,215 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised By $1.20 Million Its Akorn (Call) (AKRX) Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Akorn Inc. (Call) (AKRX) stake by 374.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 239,108 shares as Akorn Inc. (Call) (AKRX)’s stock rose 34.78%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 303,000 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 63,892 last quarter. Akorn Inc. (Call) now has $505.83 million valuation. The stock increased 4.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 1.73 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Previously Disclosed Ongoing Investigation Hasn’t Found Any Facts That Would Result in Material Adverse Effect on Akorn’s Business; 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Terminates Merger Agreement With Akorn; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE AKORN, SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER; 27/04/2018 – FRESENIUS ACCUSED OF CANCELLING AKORN DEAL OVER BUYER’S REMORSE; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS PROBLEMS WITH AKORN WILL NOT BE SOLVED WITHIN MONTHS, BUT WILL TAKE YEARS TO RESOLVE; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Fresenius spokesman says probe into target Akorn continues; 02/05/2018 – AKORN ACCUSED OF SUBMITTING PHONY DATA TO FDA ON ANTIBOTIC DRUG; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review To Direction Uncertain; 15/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 1,595 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 39,799 shares with $7.88 million value, up from 38,204 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $997.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 30.35M shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 3.50% above currents $220.82 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cascend given on Friday, September 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 28. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3.34M shares. Mcf Ltd Co holds 0.56% or 17,248 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 358,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waverton Mgmt Limited invested in 360,369 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 2.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.31M shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Financial Limited Co reported 93,822 shares stake. Moreover, Connors Investor Services has 2.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fruth Invest accumulated 10,994 shares. Edmp reported 36,473 shares. California-based Regis Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shufro Rose & has 67,196 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct holds 130,872 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Alps holds 54,239 shares.