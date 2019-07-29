Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Sankaty Advisors Decreased Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holding By $1.00 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased Aircastle Ltd (AYR) stake by 17.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as Aircastle Ltd (AYR)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Sankaty Advisors Llc holds 241,036 shares with $4.88 million value, down from 291,078 last quarter. Aircastle Ltd now has $1.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 35,574 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 13.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 100,181 shares with $11.82 million value, down from 115,171 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $140.4. About 6.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,610 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 19,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 385 shares. Diamond Hill Cap stated it has 2.44 million shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 268,397 shares. Goodnow Invest Gp Limited owns 2.53% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 907,248 shares. Moreover, Bain Capital Credit LP has 6.87% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 222,315 shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.14% or 69,600 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 10,398 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 11,152 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 38,711 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 11,841 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aircastle had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) rating on Thursday, February 14. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $20 target.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.54M for 11.35 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Mondaq.com published: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 10,510 shares to 84,303 valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,137 shares and now owns 77,388 shares. Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35M was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd invested in 209,971 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.4% or 27,555 shares. Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 7.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,000 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,001 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,858 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 240,830 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 37,287 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Zuckerman Invest Group holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 79,960 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alaska Permanent Mngmt reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 197,638 shares. 59,461 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.34% or 12.59M shares. Harvest Cap Incorporated has 3,256 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14300 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.