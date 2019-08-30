Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $723,350; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Avenir Has Decreased Its Stake by $766,800

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 30.79M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 102,370 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 144,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 2.24M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald bought $147,350 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares to 48,784 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorp Of The West has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 15,369 shares. 182,232 are owned by Beacon Fincl. Cipher Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 14,339 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 400 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust has 131,367 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Chieftain Mgmt owns 26,121 shares for 15.41% of their portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 1.12% or 15.84M shares in its portfolio. Mariner holds 15,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 423,634 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs stated it has 40,142 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A reported 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 70,277 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset reported 0.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 358,231 are owned by Fayez Sarofim. Gradient Limited Liability holds 267,512 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 14.84 million shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 284,156 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.72% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 234,075 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Llc has 1.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 222,292 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hl Fin Ser Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 309,123 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Com has 505,704 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth Management holds 3.22% or 178,669 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Investments holds 0.84% or 63,870 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Ltd Co holds 2.37% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Com reported 340,033 shares stake. Independent Invsts Incorporated invested in 22,090 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.