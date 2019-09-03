Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 13.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 100,181 shares with $11.82 million value, down from 115,171 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 11.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Among 3 analysts covering Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amag Pharmaceuticals has $1600 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 25.26% above currents $11.44 stock price. Amag Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Sunday, June 23. See AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) latest ratings:

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq" on August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 18,105 shares to 46,755 valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 35,633 shares and now owns 93,894 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $16300 lowest target. $147.53's average target is 8.49% above currents $135.98 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber Incorporated owns 56,970 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has 1.08 million shares. Intact Management reported 21,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). David R Rahn And Associate stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 263,230 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs LP invested in 287,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 2.18M shares. Hartwell J M Lp has 8.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 406,709 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,800 shares. 56,687 are owned by De Burlo Grp. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 1.72% or 8.93M shares. State Street Corp has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hl Serv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.67M shares. Barnett & Incorporated holds 0.06% or 823 shares.

The stock increased 4.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 988,152 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: If Sandoz Receives FDA Approval By a Certain Date, Sandoz May Launch its Generic Version of Feraheme on July 15, 2021; 23/03/2018 – AMAG, SANDOZ IN STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL ON FERAHEME LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $540 MLN – $580 MLN; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAG); 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – CO, SANDOZ ENTERED STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL, PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, THAT DISMISSES, RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA 1Q ADJ REV $146.4M, EST. $150.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints J. Alan Butcher as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $146.4M; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: AMAG, Sandoz Entered Stipulation Dismissal on Settlement Agreement That Resolves Patent Litigation

More notable recent AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Buying AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "AMAG Pharmaceuticals Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq" published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "AMAG Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 208,389 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) or 12,099 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 99,485 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management invested in 1,723 shares. 389,017 are owned by Panagora Asset. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 23,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability owns 240,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancorporation And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 32 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Bogle Inv Mngmt L P De owns 192,052 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 11,914 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 0.01% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 49,754 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 999 shares.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, makes, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. The company has market cap of $367.94 million. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme , an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.70 million activity. 300,000 AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares with value of $2.20M were bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC. 5,000 shares valued at $54,650 were bought by Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott on Thursday, May 9. $3.03M worth of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares were bought by Camber Capital Management LP.