Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Its Brunswick (BC) Holding

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 59,842 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 465,640 shares with $23.44M value, down from 525,482 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $3.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 844,423 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 24.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 18,655 shares with $2.63M value, down from 24,846 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $125.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity. Shares for $79,858 were sold by Dekker Christopher F on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $129.65M for 7.59 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 30,000 shares to 60,000 valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 240,000 shares. Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.54 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 236,315 shares to 363,262 valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 18,105 shares and now owns 46,755 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.