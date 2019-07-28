Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Position By $872,931; Iec Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Shorts Up By 19.79%

Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) had an increase of 19.79% in short interest. IEC’s SI was 45,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.79% from 37,900 shares previously. With 160,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)’s short sellers to cover IEC’s short positions. The SI to Iec Electronics Corp’s float is 0.54%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 23,481 shares traded. IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) has risen 26.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical IEC News: 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Whelan family agrees deal to sell Wigan to Hong Kong’s IEC; 01/05/2018 – IEC, PALESTINAN CO. ACCORD WORTH ESTIMATED ILS2.8B/YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Gridsum Obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2003 Certification; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ IEC Electronics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEC); 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scott Ayers Attending the UL/AHRI/IEC Working Group Meeting on Flammable Refrigerants; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM & IEC REPORT PROPOSED MERGER; 26/03/2018 RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 15/05/2018 – NetSpeed Furthers Leadership in Industrial, Factory Automation and Safety-critical Flight Systems with IEC 61508 Certification; 30/04/2018 – IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 24.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 18,655 shares with $2.63 million value, down from 24,846 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $134.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $119,106 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $47,700 were bought by Barbato Thomas L on Friday, May 10. 8,000 shares were bought by Butler Keith M, worth $50,160 on Wednesday, June 5. HADEED CHARLES P also bought $13,740 worth of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) shares.

More notable recent IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IEC Electronics Analysis & Testing Lab Expands Services for Defense Logistics Agency – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IEC Wins Contract Valued at More Than $50 Million From Top Global Defense Company – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:IEC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:IEC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.01 million. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. It has a 5.77 P/E ratio. The firm makes a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Might Slow Down Its Dividends To Remain Competitive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

