Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Position; Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Shorts Raised By 6.35%

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) had an increase of 6.35% in short interest. EVLO’s SI was 1.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.35% from 1.50M shares previously. With 36,500 avg volume, 44 days are for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s short sellers to cover EVLO’s short positions. The SI to Evelo Biosciences Inc’s float is 15.29%. The stock increased 5.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 78,581 shares traded or 88.09% up from the average. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has declined 51.66% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.66% the S&P500. Some Historical EVLO News: 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – IND ACCEPTED BY FDA FOR PHASE 2A INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED CLINICAL TRIAL OF EDP1503 IN METASTATIC MELANOMA; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS PLUS PROCEEDS FROM IPO TO ENABLE IT TO FUND REQUIREMENTS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020; 18/05/2018 DEMENTIA DISCOVERY LP REPORTS A PASSIVE STAKE OF 8.3 PCT IN EVELO BIOSCIENCES AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – CASH POSITION: AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $114.3 MLN

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 31.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 16,309 shares with $2.68 million value, down from 23,945 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $76.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $213.85. About 636,736 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $215.44 million. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. It currently has negative earnings.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 4,322 shares to 22,944 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 21,620 shares and now owns 72,112 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 46,657 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc reported 4,846 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Capital Mngmt Assoc holds 3,800 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Viking Fund Lc has 0.58% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 15,100 were reported by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blair William & Company Il has 164,866 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 92,393 shares. 1,408 are held by Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Llc. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Westfield Cap Mgmt Co Lp invested in 0.12% or 98,224 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc owns 5,424 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.63% below currents $213.85 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”.