Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $478,590; Shares Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Horizon Investment Services Upped Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 184,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 193,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway holds 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 82,000 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc Inc (Ca) holds 0.01% or 499 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 205,122 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt accumulated 98,088 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Deltec Asset Lc owns 234,608 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). M&T Comml Bank reported 27,975 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.23% or 950,478 shares. Twin Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,030 shares. Miller Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 453,990 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.38% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,422 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 24,960 shares. Rampart Mngmt Company Limited Liability has 11,651 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,795 shares to 107,302 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

