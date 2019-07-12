Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; Shellback Capital LP Has Boosted Grubhub (GRUB) Position By $1.81 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 23.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 4,322 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 22,944 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 18,622 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $127.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 4.28M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Shellback Capital Lp increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 98.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 26,276 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 21.21%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 53,076 shares with $3.69 million value, up from 26,800 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $6.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 3.19 million shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB)

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, February 8 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Friday, April 12 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 28 report. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 51,853 shares to 52,144 valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. The insider Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 42,550 shares to 102,370 valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 14,990 shares and now owns 100,181 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 36,128 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 37,710 shares. Korea Corp reported 0.49% stake. Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 22,256 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Personal Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,372 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bluemountain Cap Ltd reported 59,101 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Michigan-based White Pine Investment has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hightower Ltd Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 589,751 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.16% or 58,328 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 0.2% stake. Huber Capital Ltd accumulated 1.41% or 150,700 shares. Channing Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 82,203 shares. 570 were accumulated by Tortoise Inv Management Llc.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 17. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

