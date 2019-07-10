Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Sysco (SYY) Stock Rose While Wade G W & Decreased Its Stake by $332,310

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 8.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 24,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 446,315 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,322 shares to 22,944 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 236,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based London Company Of Virginia has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.39 million shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 273,599 shares. The Illinois-based Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust has invested 5.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster & Motley Inc invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Advsrs Inc Ok has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,458 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,795 shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 154,979 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 16.04M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 153,986 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 5.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland Management has invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,107 were reported by Cahill Advsrs. West Family Invests has 42,400 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 115,163 shares to 592,585 shares, valued at $34.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 38,770 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 3,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested in 0.08% or 103,514 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 8,167 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 42,934 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atria Investments Ltd holds 0.06% or 19,497 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.14% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital reported 1,211 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 1,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Lc invested in 118,074 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 90 shares. Oakworth Incorporated accumulated 4,242 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Perkins Coie Trust Communications owns 1,175 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.77 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.