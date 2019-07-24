Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $984,699; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Valuation Declined, Holder Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Stake by $74.79 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 317,761 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.78. About 2.60M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Natl Bank owns 1,591 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8.12 million shares. Nomura Holding Inc reported 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Pioneer Bank N A Or has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,058 shares. Wills Incorporated stated it has 13,824 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 39,186 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Oh reported 1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Natixis holds 0.35% or 270,182 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,335 shares. Vantage Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 9,166 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 19,178 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.93% or 550,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 1.34 million shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Valero sues DuPont, others over contamination from firefighting foam – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,322 shares to 22,944 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,388 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M. Shares for $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neurocrine Biosciences Smacked On Rising Expectations And Fraying Nerves – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences +6% on 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Buy the Dip on These Biotech Stocks, Say Analysts – Schaeffers Research” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Mid-Cap Stocks You Need To Know About Right Now – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Turns To Gene Therapy To Bolster Its Movement Disorder Franchise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. $63,673 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Gano Kyle on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $344,986. The insider Lippoldt Darin sold 1,225 shares worth $107,911. Bozigian Haig P. sold $240,125 worth of stock or 2,725 shares. Shares for $76,894 were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm. Another trade for 1,357 shares valued at $119,427 was made by BENEVICH ERIC on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.33M for 79.89 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 5.53 million shares, valued at $292.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.