Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $1.82 Million; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $9.86 Million as Stock Price Declined

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 379,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 505,477 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 884,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 4.61 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Asset One reported 140,757 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.03% or 70,500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.55 million shares. Amer Tx holds 70,575 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 42,184 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 0.19% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mufg Americas invested in 5,962 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Buckhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 111,920 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Hl Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 200 are owned by M&R Capital Mngmt. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.72M shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $44.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 44,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 110,478 shares. 138,966 are owned by Aperio Gru Lc. Argent Trust Company reported 8,844 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 1.19 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 77,481 shares. Destination Wealth owns 275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Peddock Ltd Liability holds 3,473 shares. Montecito National Bank & Tru invested in 14,242 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Republic holds 246,924 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 20,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 119 shares.

