Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Visa (V) by $331,987; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 9,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 7,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 26,375 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 34,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 625,013 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Buy Visa Stock Because Its Strategy Is Working, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Managers Oh holds 3.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 124,531 shares. Haverford stated it has 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Overbrook Mngmt owns 35,988 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. One Capital Management Lc owns 2,131 shares. St Germain D J Com invested in 0.26% or 13,721 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Culbertson A N Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,217 shares. Caxton holds 0.27% or 1,370 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants stated it has 6,456 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 3.87 million were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru. Vontobel Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.92 million shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 59,598 shares. Select Equity Limited Partnership invested in 56,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Friess Associates Ltd Co invested in 1.96% or 154,961 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,530 shares to 34,415 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,653 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 76,456 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 15,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Smithfield Trust accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation reported 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.43% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 360,706 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 1,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 19,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm Limited owns 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 5,200 shares.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57M for 9.20 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grou (NYSE:SMFG) by 58,468 shares to 766,125 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 7,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.