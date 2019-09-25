Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Ppl (PPL) Position by $574,895; Kiltearn Partners Llp Maintains Stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG)

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 260,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.53 million, up from 972,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 61,003 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 156,297 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 137,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 1.19 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 57,100 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $226.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.35M shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 654 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com. Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 3,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.03% or 190,791 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.85% or 54,873 shares. 9,235 were reported by Nomura Asset. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 10,909 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,363 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 27,228 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 27,211 shares. Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.17% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). D E Shaw Co has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 140,691 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 40,985 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 60,609 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 2,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $584,906 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,530 shares to 34,415 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,277 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 836,187 shares. Girard Prns reported 23,761 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Stifel Fincl holds 0.06% or 792,863 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 461,458 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 1,948 shares. Kistler accumulated 10,188 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Brick Kyle Associates, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,172 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% or 233,515 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors reported 56,686 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0% or 7,389 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 752,141 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 14,130 shares.

