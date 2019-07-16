Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 9 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 7 sold and trimmed holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 14.56 million shares, up from 14.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lincoln Educational Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 23.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 4,322 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 22,944 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 18,622 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $126.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 4.59 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation for 3.39 million shares. Paradice Investment Management Llc owns 2.61 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.38% invested in the company for 596,734 shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 552,048 shares.

Analysts await Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln Educational Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% EPS growth.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.28 million. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas to recent high school graduates and working adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 28 schools in 15 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names.

The stock increased 4.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 17,613 shares traded. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has risen 50.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical LINC News: 12/04/2018 – Lincoln Tech, Johnson Controls Team Up To Build Technical Workforce of the Future; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – ON A SAME SCHOOL BASIS, GENERATED 1.5% REVENUE GROWTH AND STUDENT START GROWTH OF 2.2% IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Revenue View of Low Single-Digit Growth; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Lincoln Tech Expands Partnership with Bridgestone Retail Operations to Provide Nationwide Workforce Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Educational Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LINC); 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 20/03/2018 – Lincoln Tech Extends Sponsorship of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss $6.9M; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 12 Days

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.