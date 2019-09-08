Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Covey Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Dollar General (DG)

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 46,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 138,793 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 92,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 127,121 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,721 shares. The California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,349 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 34,438 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.88% or 63,018 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 1.66M shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.12% or 14,489 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company holds 16,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lumina Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd holds 5,629 shares. Tompkins reported 2,560 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corporation holds 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12,084 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares to 64,871 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,309 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). City Holdings Com holds 0.56% or 16,781 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,683 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 26,566 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 5,419 shares. Adirondack Communications invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. 46,969 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. Bb&T Corp accumulated 27,236 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 304,318 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,456 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Com Ma invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 120,045 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 39 shares stake. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.63% stake.