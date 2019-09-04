Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased By $807,192 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Endologix (ELGX) Shorts Up By 62.89%

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 19.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 7,992 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 48,784 shares with $4.94 million value, up from 40,792 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $337.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX) had an increase of 62.89% in short interest. ELGX's SI was 1.86M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 62.89% from 1.14 million shares previously. With 316,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX)'s short sellers to cover ELGX's short positions. The SI to Endologix Inc's float is 18.89%. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 192,971 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.06 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Communications Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John also bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3. The insider NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,200 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 16.68% above currents $108.56 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.