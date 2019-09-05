Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.75 Million; Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Price Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $363.61. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.65. About 13.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 1,240 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lederer & Assoc Counsel Ca stated it has 652 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kingfisher Cap Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability holds 7,210 shares. Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 428,592 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Missouri-based Plancorp Lc has invested 4.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 98,210 shares or 0.48% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Inv Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blair William & Il stated it has 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.28% or 41,047 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Tru Co holds 0.57% or 14,865 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.01 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).