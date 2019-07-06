Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 29.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 102,370 shares with $1.83 million value, down from 144,920 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $6.28 billion valuation. It closed at $17.38 lastly. It is down 2.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. See Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $17.0000 15.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Inv accumulated 67,524 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Shellback Limited Partnership owns 100,000 shares. World Asset Management Inc accumulated 27,911 shares. Atria Investments holds 11,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 33,100 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 695,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Trillium Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 111,666 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.05% or 64,663 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 249,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap reported 331,700 shares. Cibc Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,992 shares to 48,784 valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 37,896 shares and now owns 111,920 shares. Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of HBI in report on Friday, January 11 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.65M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $175,600 was made by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public invested in 72,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Samlyn Cap Lc accumulated 370,840 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd owns 501,724 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt L P has invested 0.15% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Weiss Multi has 30,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Lc owns 7,740 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt L P, Maryland-based fund reported 256,000 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 336,870 shares stake. Hap Trading Lc owns 16,501 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 13,291 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 96,820 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 101,386 shares.

The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.56M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immunomedics: Contrarian Oncology Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis Oncology names Graham to chair board – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Reasons Why You Should Be Interested In Gilead Sciences – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Talzenna Gets Approval in Europe for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.