Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $984,699 as Stock Price Declined; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Position In Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Was Has Raised

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 82,714 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $157.03. About 1.18 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis reported 25,747 shares stake. Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 2,093 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,873 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 33,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,203 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Co holds 19,549 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Llc owns 5,700 shares. Pension holds 580,189 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 220,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Inc stated it has 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boltwood Capital Management reported 2,487 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F has 3.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 78,803 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc reported 349 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.72% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 3,684 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,415 shares to 36,992 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

