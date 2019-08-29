Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased By $872,931 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is -3.16% below currents $178.24 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rating on Friday, April 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $170 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. See Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $195.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $136.0000 150.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Northcoast Research

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $150 New Target: $160 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145 New Target: $170 Maintain

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 24.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 18,655 shares with $2.63 million value, down from 24,846 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $117.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity. BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79 million worth of stock or 264,635 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 543,303 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $29.51 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 30.18 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Motorola Solutions, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 227,366 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0.04% or 412,819 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 1,041 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 3,250 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 4,391 shares. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.18% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department accumulated 0.03% or 2,229 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 37 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 152,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 86,818 shares. Covington Mngmt accumulated 219 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt stated it has 1.09% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Keybank National Association Oh reported 2,351 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt L P holds 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 1,130 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.54 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 18,105 shares to 46,755 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 37,896 shares and now owns 111,920 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.