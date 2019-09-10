Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Position By $984,699; Capital International LTD Has Raised By $1.32 Million Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake

Capital International Ltd increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 11.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 7,935 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Capital International Ltd holds 76,414 shares with $12.74M value, up from 68,479 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $529.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $187.39. About 1.74M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Facebook will be ‘a better place’ now that it’s tightening restrictions, say F8 attendees; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 11/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 08/05/2018 – Facebook shakes up its execs and adds new blockchain group; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS THERE IS NO PLANET B; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Cranemere Group CEO Zients to Board Effective May 31; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 25,815 shares with $5.36 million value, down from 30,572 last quarter. 3M Co now has $94.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 391,910 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Inv Com reported 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 45,955 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.57% stake. Northeast Consultants reported 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,606 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc. Rech Invsts owns 71.67 million shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.9% or 236,349 shares. Milestone Group accumulated 0.05% or 2,149 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 62,177 are held by Dock Street Asset Mgmt. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.92% or 2.10M shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,460 were reported by Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares valued at $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Capital International Ltd decreased Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) stake by 52,824 shares to 280,105 valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 24,200 shares and now owns 3,661 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $211’s average target is 12.60% above currents $187.39 stock price. Facebook had 26 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.59% above currents $167.11 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 2,432 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,447 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 19,919 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca stated it has 4,592 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hourglass Limited Liability Corp has 1,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest reported 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Iberiabank owns 26,028 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Weik Cap Management has 16,142 shares. Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,653 shares. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 611 shares. Minneapolis Group invested in 3.23% or 111,985 shares. Fdx has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 3,425 were accumulated by Beddow Capital Mngmt. Ls Investment Advisors Lc owns 43,090 shares. Kistler holds 0.29% or 3,421 shares in its portfolio.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 46,118 shares to 138,793 valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 236,315 shares and now owns 363,262 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.