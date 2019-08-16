Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $2.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $392,200

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $169.85. About 2.00M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills invested in 3.1% or 85,098 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated reported 342,185 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Com reported 91,268 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 88,016 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Com reported 13,924 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 20.77 million shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 289,698 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs reported 1.59 million shares stake. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northcoast Asset Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,321 shares. Bragg Finance Advisors Inc holds 216,206 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 1.93% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 3.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gibraltar Cap Inc stated it has 7.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37,896 shares to 111,920 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prns Incorporated owns 4,892 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 79,622 shares. Stearns Svcs Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,287 shares. Advisor Ltd reported 7,011 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bancorporation stated it has 4,094 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Financial Bank holds 0.28% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,250 shares. 6,762 were reported by Crawford Inv Counsel. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 33,867 shares. At National Bank reported 5,098 shares stake. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Investment Management has 2.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 26,214 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Valinor Management LP holds 5.25% or 536,470 shares in its portfolio.