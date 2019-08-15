Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $478,590; Copart (CPRT) Holder Force Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.33 Million as Share Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 184,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 193,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.13% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 18.40M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 95,180 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Copart (CPRT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “All S&P 500 company boards now include women – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cooper Tire (CTB) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allison (ALSN) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Limited Liability Nj owns 332,373 shares for 4.97% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.05% or 72,125 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 16,653 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Cap Fin Advisers Lc stated it has 0.11% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 31,399 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 1.62 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc owns 71,159 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has 968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life reported 342 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,000 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,372 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 17,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Co stated it has 38,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 57,322 are held by Redmond Asset Management Limited Co.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 33.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/15: (PVTL) (JCP) (WMT) Higher; (BGG) (TPR) (CSCO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : GE, TVIX, BABA, QQQ, TSM, AMD, TQQQ, SQQQ, PVTL, WMT, CSCO, DB – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corp reported 5,912 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagleclaw Cap Managment invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 0.22% or 7,315 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Company reported 64,819 shares. Shayne And Ltd Llc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Strategic Financial Svcs holds 116,652 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 4.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sabal Tru Commerce has invested 2.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amer Research & Management has 7,231 shares. The California-based Boltwood Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company reported 6,471 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il has invested 1.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Moore And stated it has 15,749 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp holds 0.48% or 30,370 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares to 77,388 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.