Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.75 Million; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Stake by $4.03 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 138,196 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,322 shares to 22,944 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Investments Ltd Com stated it has 1.51M shares. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 3.98% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 9.52 million shares. 10.53 million are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Comerica Bancshares invested in 1.75 million shares or 1.7% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De reported 2.19% stake. Bender Robert And Assocs holds 0.11% or 1,887 shares. Benedict Advsr Inc invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Cap Inc has 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 2.35% or 23.05M shares. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davenport Ltd Com invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Tennessee-based Capwealth Llc has invested 4.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Limited Partnership owns 958,838 shares or 12.62% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.39M for 91.65 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.