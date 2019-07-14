Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $2.37 Million; Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Ims Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $546,460

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Rech Global Investors, a California-based fund reported 4.14M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company, California-based fund reported 173,454 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested 4.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peak Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% or 542 shares. Garde reported 2,237 shares. Fragasso Gp has 233 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 554 shares. Asset Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 0.29% or 450 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 805,718 shares. Iron Fincl Llc owns 749 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7.02% or 355,996 shares. Green Valley Investors Lc reported 139,253 shares. Farmers Financial Bank holds 129 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon’s To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Starvation Wages’ Comment ‘Just Wrong’ – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.