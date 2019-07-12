Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position as Stock Declined; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Value Rose While Oslo Asset Management Asa Lowered Its Holding

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.01. About 61,268 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 102,370 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 144,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 309,185 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City invested in 0% or 241 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,725 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 48,172 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 82,337 shares. Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,094 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 90,784 shares. Estabrook Management, a New York-based fund reported 41,143 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 471,959 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 104,192 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 30,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns stated it has 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Beacon Grp, Texas-based fund reported 182,232 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares to 48,784 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mr. Market Continues To Misappraise Hanesbrands – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “HanesBrands Sponsors ‘Day of Service’ During Pac-12 Sustainability Conference at University of Washington – CSRwire.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $160.06 million for 9.03 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural tops Q1 estimates, closes sale to become Permian ‘pure play’ – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources From An M&A Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale firms explore costly financing options as traditional methods dwindle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares to 711,100 shares, valued at $32.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $386.10M for 15.63 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 12,730 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 135,052 shares. Enterprise Financial holds 0% or 133 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 47,651 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). York Capital Mgmt Glob Limited Liability has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 36,890 shares. Forbes J M And Llp accumulated 15,028 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 93,253 shares. Savant Capital Lc owns 1,432 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 7,080 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.22% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Company owns 2,210 shares.