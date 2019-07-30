Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut By $723,350 Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position; Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exelixis had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. See Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 29.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 102,370 shares with $1.83 million value, down from 144,920 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 4.40M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Brookstone Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Of Virginia Va reported 83,406 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 263,229 are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.4% or 234,105 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 299,029 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd holds 15,327 shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited invested 0.25% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 400 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,652 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 1.33M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Assoc has 2.1% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Naples Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 25,052 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0.01% or 356,235 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $175,600 was made by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 35,633 shares to 93,894 valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 236,315 shares and now owns 363,262 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $159.04M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.96% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Haley Patrick J. had sold 1,000 shares worth $21,300 on Monday, February 11. 40,000 shares were sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL, worth $895,654. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $941,200 was sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A. 50,500 shares were sold by FELDBAUM CARL B, worth $1.11 million.

