Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut By $311,640 Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $10500 highest and $78 lowest target. $94.60’s average target is 0.42% above currents $94.2 stock price. American Electric Power had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. See American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) latest ratings:

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,420 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 260,732 shares with $11.02 million value, down from 268,152 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $203.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.12 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.52 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 23.55 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Communications has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.15% or 8,696 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.16% stake. Chem Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,265 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 114,948 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5,200 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 514,970 were reported by Hexavest. Charter invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,350 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 6,257 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amer Century Companies has 213,745 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40’s average target is 12.47% above currents $44.81 stock price. Comcast had 19 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. Wells Fargo maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy”.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 21,285 shares to 384,547 valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 25,441 shares and now owns 54,969 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And reported 63,395 shares stake. Mawer Investment Management Ltd has 1.83% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest invested in 0.33% or 1.22 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 1,951 shares. Cna Financial stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Cap Advsr Lp stated it has 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hartford Mgmt stated it has 45,591 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.05% or 336,474 shares. Retail Bank Of The West holds 1.78% or 357,649 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 23,834 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mai Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 521,181 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 24.08 million shares. National Registered Investment Advisor Inc owns 39,030 shares. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 77,002 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp Incorporated holds 1.73M shares or 1.54% of its portfolio.

