Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut By $2.05 Million Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding; Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) Sentiment Is 0.85

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 11 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 13 reduced and sold their holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 26.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 30,400 shares with $5.68 million value, down from 41,400 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $46.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 1.55 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.

Among 7 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $204.43’s average target is 15.97% above currents $176.28 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $19600 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 46,118 shares to 138,793 valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 4,810 shares and now owns 54,337 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.97 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern names United Tech veteran George as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants reported 1,284 shares stake. Alps holds 0.01% or 6,808 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 48,300 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management holds 0.14% or 4,255 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.45% or 8,453 shares in its portfolio. 50,762 were accumulated by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 1.71% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 15,957 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl Networks has 604 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 43,935 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,900 shares. 6,768 are held by Gam Holdg Ag. Founders Cap Ltd Co holds 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 2,008 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 466,015 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,780 shares.

More recent Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. Also Forbes.com published the news titled: “Will Spotify’s $30B NYSE ‘Non-IPO’ Direct Listing Hit The Spot? – Forbes Now” on April 03, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Term CEF Ladder #7: National Municipal Bond Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 15,021 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) has risen 6.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500.