Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut By $1.25 Million Its Cme Group (CME) Holding; CVR Energy (CVI) Sentiment Is 1.41

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 93 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 66 cut down and sold equity positions in CVR Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 90.91 million shares, up from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CVR Energy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 47.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 31.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 16,309 shares with $2.68 million value, down from 23,945 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $201.67. About 657,883 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal

Icahn Carl C holds 12.17% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. for 71.20 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 70,856 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 616,176 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 4,921 shares.

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Share Price Has Gained 207%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “An Inside Look At How I Pick Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Energy to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 163,113 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS OFFER OF EXCHANGE VALUED AT $27.63/UNIT

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,100 shares to 89,734 valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 10,510 shares and now owns 84,303 shares. Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) was raised too.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2019: JEF,DB,CME – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CME Put And Call Options For August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 254,942 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,748 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 282,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.07M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Agf Invests Incorporated has 1,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 55,719 shares. Davis R M Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 114,090 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0.01% or 34,594 shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 27 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,424 shares. Leavell Mgmt owns 31,925 shares. First Manhattan holds 16,483 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Park Oh reported 2,126 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 22,197 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 8,720 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 11. JP Morgan downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 3. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. J.P. Morgan maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $150 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral”.