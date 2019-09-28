Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $462,840 as Market Value Rose; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Raised Stake by $3.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 31,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 59,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc analyzed 16,530 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 34,415 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $998,000, down from 50,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,087 shares to 51,730 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 70,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.