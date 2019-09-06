Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $723,350; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 102,370 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 144,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 8.89M shares traded or 81.58% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 259,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares to 54,337 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $195.24M for 6.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corporation invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Jane Street Lc accumulated 28,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 69,604 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 15,802 shares. Chieftain Cap Mgmt owns 26,121 shares or 15.41% of their US portfolio. 242,600 were accumulated by Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 354,188 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 89,063 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 82,633 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 16,131 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 10,172 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 7,224 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest has 0.04% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 347,802 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 96,825 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares to 261,240 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3.9% stake. Ww Asset holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 138,598 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,721 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 15.53 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Woodstock has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,614 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Old Point Trust And Financial Service N A has invested 2.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 29,570 shares. 3.81M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com. Dubuque Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,235 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc holds 52,810 shares. West Oak Cap Limited holds 0% or 161 shares. Profund Advisors Llc holds 0.07% or 71,976 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 32,150 shares. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 10,282 shares.