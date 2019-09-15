Buckhead Capital Management Cut Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; Ajo LP Trimmed Zix (ZIXI) Holding

Ajo Lp decreased Zix (ZIXI) stake by 93.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp sold 671,634 shares as Zix (ZIXI)’s stock rose 9.89%. The Ajo Lp holds 49,444 shares with $449,000 value, down from 721,078 last quarter. Zix now has $437.01M valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 666,704 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 16.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 10,585 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 53,653 shares with $2.54 million value, down from 64,238 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $215.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Ajo Lp increased Jetblue (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 534,875 shares to 7.21M valued at $133.34 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 20,443 shares and now owns 328,962 shares. Oge Energy (NYSE:OGE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.66 million were reported by Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 0.08% or 90,300 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 862,584 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 1.68 million shares. Thb Asset Mgmt has 0.83% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 4.42 million shares. Next Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc, California-based fund reported 26,855 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 18,908 shares. Eam Invsts owns 413,507 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 87,352 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 21,430 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 70,550 shares to 188,700 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,087 shares and now owns 51,730 shares. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Of Virginia Llc holds 236,942 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated holds 6,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4.62M shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7,243 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 76,965 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 13,045 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,537 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stearns Fin Svcs Group holds 0.11% or 12,473 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 853,685 shares.