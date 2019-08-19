Buckhead Capital Management Cut Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Market Valuation Declined; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Dsam Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 1.51 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 2.88 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.02% or 988 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,821 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 745,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 144,077 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 92,366 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Incorporated Ca has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hollencrest Management reported 1,321 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,269 shares. Haverford Trust reported 41,505 shares stake. Amarillo Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smith Moore And owns 8,654 shares. 10,891 are held by Clark Cap Grp Inc. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.51% or 25,174 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 16,649 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Lc has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

