Buckhead Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.75 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Its Visa (V) Holding by $975,780 as Valuation Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, down from 92,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 43,529 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson reported 13,566 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co reported 3.3% stake. 61,014 are owned by S&T Bank & Trust Pa. Victory Capital Management accumulated 431,327 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 3.07% or 905,322 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Com Limited Liability Corp owns 131,900 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Independent Franchise Partners Llp invested in 9.21% or 6.92 million shares. Aspen Mngmt holds 26,501 shares. Blair William Il invested in 2.88% or 4.00 million shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman holds 628,998 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,900 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares to 58,374 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 912,300 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $38.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 154,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp. (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

