Buckhead Capital Management Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $984,699 as Share Price Declined; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $4.25 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 1603.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 72,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 4,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 1.59M shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $14.57 million activity. $1.19 million worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. $1.87 million worth of stock was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. $1.77 million worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of stock or 13,499 shares. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bancshares Of Stockton invested in 0.95% or 8,892 shares. Pitcairn reported 6,015 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1,648 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt stated it has 7,852 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,434 shares. Grimes And Company Inc invested in 0.21% or 13,158 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 220,694 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Lc has 0.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,145 shares. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 106 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.81% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Great Lakes holds 116,027 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc has 1.44% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 117,666 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Westpac reported 78,647 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.79 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 106,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Merian (Uk) accumulated 3,700 shares. Acadian Asset Lc owns 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 223,840 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 9,364 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 10,957 shares stake. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Llc owns 1.28M shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 260,886 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0% or 404 shares. 30,179 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. 18,002 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 500 shares. Prudential Public Llc holds 312,413 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc invested 0.07% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 53,127 shares. Valley Advisers owns 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 45 shares.