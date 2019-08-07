Buckhead Capital Management Cut Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Shares Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $2.01 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 47,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3.96M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.38 million, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,510 shares to 84,303 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Invsts Incorporated holds 2.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,091 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.00 million shares. First Wilshire Secs Inc invested in 2,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 959,106 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 210,464 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.13% or 6.67 million shares. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 11,447 shares. 13,909 were accumulated by Stearns Finance Group. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.02% or 62,837 shares. Lucas Cap Mngmt owns 2.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,057 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Garland Mngmt holds 55,602 shares. Waratah Advsrs Limited invested in 0.54% or 48,970 shares. Boltwood Cap reported 1.92% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.47 million are held by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 1.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Ltd Ca reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ckw Fincl Group has 380 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv accumulated 34,786 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greatmark Inv Prtnrs invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Incorporated holds 3.80M shares. Mrj Cap invested in 2.05% or 80,453 shares. First Republic Investment holds 0.77% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 60.67 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Heartland Advisors holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 298,515 shares. Moreover, Stewart Patten Ltd has 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Com has invested 2.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln National holds 0.09% or 50,835 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 39,600 shares to 518,797 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.77 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.61M shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).