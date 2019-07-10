Buckhead Capital Management Cut Cme Group (CME) Holding as Market Value Rose; Smithfield Trust Company Holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Lowered by $2.57 Million as Stock Price Rose

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.33M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 142,016 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in European Markets (Ieur) (IEUR) by 29,508 shares to 201,805 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerging Markets (Vwo) (VWO) by 31,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Short Term (Near).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 31.24 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 774 shares to 14,314 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).