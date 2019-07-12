Buckhead Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 74,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.43. About 7.69 million shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 8.30M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 433,316 are owned by Bb&T. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,706 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Com stated it has 13,332 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested 2.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hilltop invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hsbc Plc stated it has 3.12 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru accumulated 54,996 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,830 shares. Alley Communications Ltd Co reported 5,075 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lord Abbett Lc has 1.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has 34,889 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Mgmt stated it has 48,773 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability reported 63,870 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 42,456 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gp Limited holds 0.11% or 2,535 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.54 million shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Butensky And Cohen Security accumulated 12,495 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Moreover, Caprock Gru has 1.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,346 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.27% or 1,845 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca holds 850,800 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Com owns 247,157 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 46,631 shares. Carlson accumulated 0.5% or 10,658 shares. Boston Rech And Management accumulated 2.22% or 28,100 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 14,800 shares to 65,200 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (BWX) by 101,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

